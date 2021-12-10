Pets with Potential: Meet Noah

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -This week’s Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old neutered male dog, named Noah.

Noah is a super sweet boy who is looking for his forever home. If you are looking for a new best friend he’s the one for you. As long as you have a cheese stick he’ll never leave your side. To learn more about this sweetheart you can check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

