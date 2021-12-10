South Burlington reviewing mixed-use housing project

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new proposed housing project in South Burlington could provide 74 apartment units.

The city is reviewing a plan for the Champlain School Apartments Partnership, mixed-use housing in the same area as two hotel projects that are part of the city’s focus on expanding and creating a city center.

Right now the Holiday Inn off of Williston road is being renovated. Next to that, the city has approved the construction of a Hampton Inn with 101 rooms.

“Making use of space that’s been underused in the past, being really creative how they use the space, how to fit in parking how to make quality spaces for the residents and also the guests at the same time and serve as an incredible gateway to South Burlington,” said Paul Conner, the city’s planning and zoning director.

The city also recently received more than $9 million in grant money for a dedicated pedestrian bicycle bridge over the interstate.

