Store visits up as COVID surge continues

Holiday shoppers in Woodstock,
Holiday shoppers in Woodstock,(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday shopping and tourism season is in full swing despite the continuing surge of COVID cases throughout the region.

“Came really for the Wassail Weekend except there were no accommodations,” said Anna Maria DeMaio of Rhode Island.

Woodstock’s Wassail Weekend is entering its 37th year. Most of last year’s winter celebration was canceled due to pandemic, including the weekend parade through town. But this year, all of the festivities are back along with the tourists.

“This is the first couple of days that we actually left Rhode Island and did anything recreational, you know. We have been staying close to home,” DeMaio said.

“We are seeing people from all over. I think with the Woodstock Inn here, we get customers from out of the country, as well as Canadians,” said Deb Butler, an employee at Woody’s Mercantile.

And they are spending money. Good news for the retail industry which has seen its fair share of ups and downs recently. According to the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, store visits across Vermont over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend were up more than 45% compared to last year.

“Weekends have been really crazy busy and people are just wearing their masks when they are coming in the door or they are immediately asking when they come in if they need to wear it,” Butler said.

The town of Woodstock currently does not have a mask ordinance.

“Our family owns retail in Kennebunkport so we kind of understand the shopping experience, especially during COVID,” said Morgan Shmalo, who is visiting from Maine with his family.

“When we are shopping we just kind of look at the requirements on the door and we have our masks handy,” added Melanie Shmalo.

As for Wassail Weekend, extra precautions are being taken. “Some of our events are asking for immunization cards,” said Beth Finlayson with the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce.

And even with a record number of COVID cases, the out-of-towners we spoke with all seemed to feel safe in the Green Mountains. “Some friends of ours are with us from New York, joined us for a few days, so it has just been a nice Christmas Celebration,” DeMaio said.

Because of supply chain issues, the experts say those who are hitting the stores should do so early to make sure that perfect gift is still on the shelves.

