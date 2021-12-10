Vt. booze bottleneck improving

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Booze bottlenecks the past year caused by the pandemic and other supply chain issues appear to be slowly working themselves out in Vermont just in time for one of the busiest sales seasons.

It’s nearing 5-o’clock and Jenny Scott, the bar manager at Positive Pie in Montpelier, is gearing up for a busy weekend. Along with their signature thin crust pizza, local craft beer and craft cocktails are hot ticket items.

“People are drinking a lot more liquor, more than they ever have before, and I don’t think they were prepared for that,” Scott said.

Higher demand has led, in part, to supply chain shortages for spirits. Last summer, the rate of out-of-stock boose spiked to 17%, leaving many shelves at the state’s spirit warehouse in Montpelier looking bare. But now they’re filling back up again. Out of the 1,400 items the state stocks, the out-of-stock rate sits at about 10%. During pre-pandemic times, it would be as low as 5 percent.

Last summer, Jack Daniels was in short supply because of issues obtaining glass. Jacqueline Posley with the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says many of those issues have been resolved. “The out-of-stock products we have right now are more so due to demand and the fact that we’re selling out of those -- which is a good thing for the state of Vermont,” she said.

There are still shortages including Jameson whiskey, cognac, and some flavored vodkas. Posley says that is mostly due to nationwide booze bottlenecks at the nation’s ports, though she says that supplies are moving. “Our glass shortage is not over. We are still presented with those problems, but we are seeing that supply chain move again. I think it’s indicative that it’s not over, but that we’re seeing the supply chain move in a positive way,” she said.

During the busiest season for liquor, the state is also aiming to meet holiday demand by stocking up and distributing holiday-themed products and adding another delivery day.

Back at Positive Pie, Scott says they’re rolling with the pandemic punches and she says Vermonters are understanding. “Everybody’s really great about it. You’d think there could be a grouchy person, but people are really understanding,” she said.

