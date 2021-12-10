Vt. single-day COVID infections top 740

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont COVID cases hit another record high Friday heading into the holiday season.

Health officials say there were 740 new infections, topping the previous single-day record of 604 last Thursday. The number of people getting tested remains high with the percent positive average dropping slightly to 4.8%.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID is 78, with 24 in the ICU.

Another three people died, bringing the state’s death toll to 429.

