BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a quiet weather day on Friday, things turn a bit more active for the start of the weekend on Saturday. Rain will overspread the region early Saturday morning from west to east. Colder pockets east of the Green Mountains could see some light icing before temperatures warm up enough to turn everything over to rain. Rain may fall heavy at times early on before tapering to showers during the afternoon. Rain totals by Saturday night with generally be between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch.

We’ll also see plenty of wind and warm weather to go along with the rain on Saturday. Southwest winds will be between 15mph and 25mph with higher gusts as high as 50mph over the Champlain Valley and northern New York. Peak gusts will occur Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night, before diminishing early on Sunday. It will be warm on Saturday as well with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will be a little cooler on Sunday, but still above average with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as well for the second half of the weekend. Quiet weather continues through the middle of next week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.

