BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Like yesterday, we are going to start the day with a few snow showers, just enough to slicken up some roads in time for the morning commute, so take it easy and give yourself a little extra time. Otherwise, it will be just a mostly cloudy day with just a few sunny breaks. It will be warmer than yesterday, though, as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 30s for highs today.

The weekend will start out with a wild weather day on Saturday. A frontal system will be moving in from the west with a batch of rain, which will be heaviest and steadiest in the morning. It may start out with a little bit of freezing rain in the Adirondacks and eastern VT & NH early in the morning around daybreak. That light icing won’t last long as temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the day.

The wind will be picking up out of the south on Saturday, too, with some wind gusts close to 40 mph.

The cold front part of this system will sweep through during the evening hours with one last batch of rain. Then it will be drying out and cooling down as we head into Sunday. There could be a few flurries in the higher elevations early on Sunday, otherwise there will be increasing sunshine for the rest of the day. It will still be breezy out of the west early in the morning, but the wind will settle down by the end of the day.

A big change in the weather pattern will start next week, and that means warmer, sunnier weather into the middle of next week. The next chance for any precipitation will be on Thursday with the chance for some rain showers.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on this active weather system that will be coming through on Saturday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.