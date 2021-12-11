BCA Holiday Artist Market opens in City Hall Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas is exactly two weeks away and if you still haven’t done your shopping yet, you can stop by City Hall Park to check items off your shopping list and support local artists as you do it.

The market features more than 20 artists who are selling an array of items.

Rory Shamlian, the owner of Rory Pots, is a self-taught potter and ceramicist who makes functional-ware for homes -- everything from bowls to plates to mugs to lighting fixtures. Shamlian says that “can be pendants for the ceilings, sconces on the wall, or table lamps.”

Shamlian says it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours to finish a piece. She says first, she molds the clay on a wheel. Then after it dries, she goes back to the wheel to trim it to shave off excess clay and refine the shape. Lastly, it gets dunked into a glaze for coloring.

Shamlian says this holiday season, she’s trying new designs and color schemes, and is selling one-of-a-kind pieces.

“None of them are the same. They’re all different and I really enjoyed that process of giving myself the challenge of making completely unique lamps for the market so that I can play and I can explore,” Shamlian said. “And my customers can choose which one they really relate to and what fits their style and what colors they’re really called to.”

Over at Cedar Tree Pottery, Jessica Cedergren Labonte also creates and sells functional-ware -- including travel mugs, flower vases, sponge holders and garlic grater plates.

Like Shamlian, Cedergren Labonte has been testing out new colors to brighten up the mood during the pandemic.

“People were like ‘Wow, I really like your bright colors. It’s so unusual’ so then I went to this coral color here. It kind of was a nice contrast, you know?” Cedergren Labonte said. “ And then I went to seafoam and cerulean and steel. And I think in the land of potters, hopefully it makes me stand out a little.”

Along with pottery, you’ll also find plant-based massage oils infused with herbs at the Holiday Artist Market.

Marisa Hall, a Montpelier-based Ayurvedic Health Counselor and Bodyworker, says she has 19 different products for sale, including three brand new ones.

“A whipped body butter. A really nice texture that absorbs really beautifully. Another is an essentially oil-free massage oil with mama and baby in mind but certainly for anybody who has sensitive skin or doesn’t like essential oils,” Hall said. “And a facial moisturizer because it’s winter and we all need that extra layer of moisture.”

The Holiday Artist Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

