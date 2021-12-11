CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Connecticut man was arrested and charged with child sex crimes that happened at his home in Ludlow, Vermont.

Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s Office says John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut is charged with three counts of attempting to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. CNN confirms Griffin has worked as a producer at the major news network for the past eight years.

From April to July 2020, Griffin is accused of using messaging apps to convince parents of minors to let him train their daughters to be sexually submissive.

Authorities say Griffin paid for a mother and daughter to visit his Ludlow ski house in June, where the daughter was directed, and did, engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Griffin attempted to entice two other families over the internet.

If convicted, Griffin faces ten years to life in prison for each count.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.