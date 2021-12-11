Advertisement

CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Connecticut man was arrested and charged with child sex crimes that happened at his home in Ludlow, Vermont.

Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s Office says John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut is charged with three counts of attempting to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. CNN confirms Griffin has worked as a producer at the major news network for the past eight years.

From April to July 2020, Griffin is accused of using messaging apps to convince parents of minors to let him train their daughters to be sexually submissive.

Authorities say Griffin paid for a mother and daughter to visit his Ludlow ski house in June, where the daughter was directed, and did, engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Griffin attempted to entice two other families over the internet.

If convicted, Griffin faces ten years to life in prison for each count.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction “unconscionable”
Signs of Alzheimer's to look for this holiday season
Spotting Alzheimer’s in loved ones this holiday season
Housefire on Horseshoe Drive in Williston
Six area crews respond to Williston house fire

Latest News

Drivers should expect traffic delays on Main Street between Battery and South Union Streets...
Traffic Alert: Expect delays along Burlington’s Main Street
Burlington International Airport in South Burlington
Emergency landing at BTV airport during windstorm
FWSU administrators meet with concerned parents during an emergency forum
Franklin County parents confront school district about teacher sex charges
Hundreds run in ugly sweaters for a 5K
Rotary Club hosts ugly sweater run in South Burlington
Restoring an old bell to honor a student that passed
Bringing back a bell back to life to honor late Hazen Union High School student