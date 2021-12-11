Advertisement

A Connecticut man arrested after committing sex crimes at Vt. home

Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Connecticut man was arrested and charged with child sex crimes that happened at his home in Ludlow, Vermont.

Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s office says, John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut is charged with three counts of attempting to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

From April to July 2020, Griffin is accused of using messaging apps to convince parents of minors, to let him train their daughters to be sexually submissive.

Authorities say Griffin paid for a mother and daughter to visit his Ludlow ski house in June, where the daughter was directed, and did, engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Griffin attempted to entice two other families, over the internet.

If convicted, Griffin faces ten years to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Albans woman seriously injured in snowy rollover
Sixth grade Georgia Elementary and Middle School teacher Matthew Toof faces child sex charges.
Franklin County teacher faces sex charges
The nearly 10 people still living at Sears Lane were told once again on Friday to get out.
Burlington Police clear out Sears Lane; 2 arrested
Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats
Seven weeks after a homeless camp in Burlington was ordered closed, neighbors are demanding...
Population at ‘closed’ Burlington homeless camp growing

Latest News

Two women Lebanon Police are looking for after stealing purses from Genesis Elder Care
NH Police are investigating theft in health care center
Police looking for man caught on camera leaving Best Buy with stolen items
Police investigating shoplifting event at West Leb. store
Sisterhood on ice: Burlington-Colchester girls hockey team has four sets of sisters this season
snowflakes
Students make snowflakes from paper bags