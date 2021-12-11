Fire departments looking to hire more paid staff amid volunteer shortage

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the National Fire Department Registry, 87.8% of fire departments in Vermont rely exclusively on volunteers, which is nearly 20% above the national average.

Now local departments are looking for funding to hire more paid crewmembers and recruit volunteers.

In Williston, the Select board recently gave the fire department the green light to hire nine more full-time members.

Until that happens, crews there are doing the best they can with the people they have to tackle situations like Friday’s fire on Horseshoe Drive.

“It was difficult to access for us for sure and with short staffing we really did have the ability to fight this fire effectively,” said Williston Chief Aaron Collette.

The Williston Fire Department is a combination of paid and volunteer members. They’re always looking for more help, but so are most other departments in the area.

Colchester Fire Chief Steve Bourgeois said they’ve seen about a 10% drop in volunteers over the past three years. He said the low amount of volunteers is unprecedented in his forty-year career. “COVID has something to do with it,” Bourgeois said. “We’re in a risky business here. It takes a considerable amount of time to become a firefighter.”

Colchester has four full-time firefighters to help cover times most volunteers are at their regular jobs. However, Bourgeois said that’s when they receive most of their calls, leaving them to rely on mutual aid.

One town over in Essex, they don’t have any full-time employees. Everyone is paid-per-call.

“We all have separate careers and we’re not always around during the day, which is when we have a significant number of calls,” said Essex Fire Chief Charles Cole. Earlier this week, he asked the town of Essex to give them funding to hire per diem firefighters.

“That would mean hiring firefighters on a part time basis where they would not get benefits,” said Cole. “They would only be paid an hourly wage to cover during the times we need coverage.” Cole said they don’t have the resources or funding to hire any full-time employees or any positions with benefits.

Bourgeois and Cole said there’s been times only two to three volunteers have come in for calls requiring a larger response, meaning people might not be getting the best help right away.

“We’re just not seeing the commitment we were before with new members,” Boureois said.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer or pay-per-call firefighter at any of the departments mentioned in this story, you can contact them directly.

