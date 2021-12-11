Lowell blasts Ice Cats
#15 Riverhawks down Vermont 3-0 in first game with Patrick Sharp on bench
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team could not solve Lowell’s Owen Savory and conceded three goals in a 3-0 Friday night loss at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The game marked former Catamount player and three-time Stanley Cup Champion Patrick Sharp’s first game as an ice-level assistant with Steve Wiedler on international duty for Norway’s World Juniors team.
