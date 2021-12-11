Advertisement

Lowell blasts Ice Cats

#15 Riverhawks down Vermont 3-0 in first game with Patrick Sharp on bench
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team could not solve Lowell’s Owen Savory and conceded three goals in a 3-0 Friday night loss at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The game marked former Catamount player and three-time Stanley Cup Champion Patrick Sharp’s first game as an ice-level assistant with Steve Wiedler on international duty for Norway’s World Juniors team.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixth grade Georgia Elementary and Middle School teacher Matthew Toof faces child sex charges.
Franklin County teacher faces sex charges
The nearly 10 people still living at Sears Lane were told once again on Friday to get out.
Burlington Police clear out Sears Lane; 2 arrested
File photo
Vt. single-day COVID infections top 740
File photo
Aldi grocery store coming to Williston
File photo
Middlebury College goes fully remote for the rest of the semester

Latest News

Cats win 3-1, first victory over Eagles in 12 years
UVM women down BC
Sealakers competed with six pairs of sisters last season with a trip to the state championship...
Sisterhood on ice: Burlington-Colchester girls hockey team has four sets of sisters this season
Sisterhood on ice: Burlington-Colchester girls hockey team has four sets of sisters this season
Friars jump out to 11-0 lead, hold on for 68-58 win
Hoopcats fall at Providence