NH Police are investigating theft in health care center

WEST LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - The Lebanon Police Department are looking for two women suspected of stealing from the Genesis Elder Care in West Lebanon.

Police say the two woman took a purse from inside a car and used the credit cards at a Target, nearby.

The incident happened on November 27 just before 10:00pm.



Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.