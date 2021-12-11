NH Police are investigating theft in health care center
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - The Lebanon Police Department are looking for two women suspected of stealing from the Genesis Elder Care in West Lebanon.
Police say the two woman took a purse from inside a car and used the credit cards at a Target, nearby.
The incident happened on November 27 just before 10:00pm.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
