Police investigating shoplifting event at West Leb. store

WEST LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - The Lebanon Police Department are looking for a man who shoplifted from a Best Buy.

Police say a man in the orange jacket and black mask was seen walking to the Best Buy in West Lebanon, stealing over $600 worth of merchandise.

Police say he put the items in his backpack and walked right out the door without paying.

If anyone has information, there asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.