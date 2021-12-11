Advertisement

Police investigating shoplifting event at West Leb. store

Police looking for man caught on camera leaving Best Buy with stolen items
Police looking for man caught on camera leaving Best Buy with stolen items(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - The Lebanon Police Department are looking for a man who shoplifted from a Best Buy.

Police say a man in the orange jacket and black mask was seen walking to the Best Buy in West Lebanon, stealing over $600 worth of merchandise.

Police say he put the items in his backpack and walked right out the door without paying.

If anyone has information, there asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Albans woman seriously injured in snowy rollover
Sixth grade Georgia Elementary and Middle School teacher Matthew Toof faces child sex charges.
Franklin County teacher faces sex charges
The nearly 10 people still living at Sears Lane were told once again on Friday to get out.
Burlington Police clear out Sears Lane; 2 arrested
Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats
Seven weeks after a homeless camp in Burlington was ordered closed, neighbors are demanding...
Population at ‘closed’ Burlington homeless camp growing

Latest News

Two women Lebanon Police are looking for after stealing purses from Genesis Elder Care
NH Police are investigating theft in health care center
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes
A Connecticut man arrested after committing sex crimes at Vt. home
Sisterhood on ice: Burlington-Colchester girls hockey team has four sets of sisters this season
snowflakes
Students make snowflakes from paper bags