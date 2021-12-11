Advertisement

Six area crews respond to Williston house fire

By Rachel Mann
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire and rescue crews from six different departments respond to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Williston, just after 4 p.m on Friday.

The two-story home was engulfed in flames by the time the Williston Fire Department got there.

In just a short period of time, the home began collapsing in on itself.

No one living in the home was hurt.

Williston Fire Chief Aaron Collette said a Vermont State Police fire investigator would be looking into what started the blaze.

“It’s a difficult fire for us. The fire is at the end of a dead end road with limited access,” Collette said. “As you can see, command is separated from the incident and we could only get one apparatus down to the scene.”

Collette said staffing also made the initial response difficult.

An engine with two crew members and an ambulance with another two, in addition to the chief were the first to respond.

