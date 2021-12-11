Students make snowflakes from paper bags

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you have a bunch of paper bags clogging up your closet? Some crafty kids in Colchester have a solution -- make snowflakes!

Students in Ms. Albee’s kindergarten class at Colchester’s Porters Point School eat lunch in their classrooms because of COVID. Since lunch arrives in paper bags, one of the employees there found an idea online -- It takes 12 bags to make one snowflake.

Find the directions in the video below. One tip -- they call for a hot glue gun, but Ms. Albee’s class didn’t have one, so they just used Elmer’s and let it set overnight.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.