BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey team ended a more than 12-year winless skid against Boston College with a 3-1 win Friday afternoon at the Gut. With the victory, the Cats improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games and will head into the semester break at 9-7-2 (6-4-1 HEA).

