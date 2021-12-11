Vt. names new U.S. Attorney for the state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officially has a new United States Attorney representing the state. Nikolas Kerest took an oath of office Friday. Kerest was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the US Senate. Kerest served as the assistant US Attorney in Vermont since 2010.

He replaces former US Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan, who was appointed by former President Trump.

