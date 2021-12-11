Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Dec. 11

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Dec. 11.

Christmas is just two weeks away and there are plenty of events happening in our region to get us into the holiday spirit. Parker Family Maple Farm is hosting Santa at the Sugarhouse. Santa will stop by the shack to snap a few photos with visiting families. While you’re there a variety of maple goodies will be up for sale. The event will go from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

Another great way to spread some cheer is with a holiday ornament-making workshop.

The Miner Institute will be hosting the workshop Saturday, Dec. 11. There will be three different types of ornaments to create. All of the materials and instructions needed will be provided. The event will go from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Troy’s Toy Drive and Toys for Kids VT are teaming up to give kids in need gifts this holiday season.

The toy drive will pop up at Essex High School Saturday, Dec. 11. The event will start at 4 p.m. and go on until 7 p.m. Anyone who wants to participate can stop by with an unwrapped new toy, or gift card. There will be an array of lighted trucks and refreshments to enjoy. The gifts collected will benefit underprivileged youth in our community.

