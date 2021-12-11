BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A strong storm system will bring light freezing rain this morning, mainly in the Adirondacks and areas east of the Green Mountains. Be careful if you’re traveling. This will change to rain around mid-morning as temperatures rise above freezing. The rain will taper to showers this afternoon, then a few quick downpours are possible along the cold front, which is expected to move through this evening. Highs today will be mild, getting into the upper 40s to low 50s.

The wind will pick up today, and become strong at times this evening into early Sunday morning. The wind could gust to 45 mph at times in Vermont, and to 40 mph in New Hampshire. In the Northern Adirondacks and St. Lawrence Valley, however, the wind may gust to 60 mph. Power outages are possible, so have flashlights and water nearby.

Any showers will change briefly to snow showers tonight. Sunday will be less windy than today, but still blustery. In spite of a lot of sunshine, it will be colder with highs mainly in the mid to upper 30s.

Quiet weather is expected Monday through Wednesday. Another wet and windy storm is possible Thursday, though it’s still several days out, so we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs could reach the 50s that day. Friday is looking fair and colder, though still above average for this time of year.

