BSD searching for Equity & Anti-Racist Leadership Consultant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is seeking an Equity and Anti-Racist Leadership Consultant.

Henri Sparks, the school district’s Racial Equity Director, says an Equity and Anti-Racist Leadership Consultant is a person or team of people who coach teachers and administrators in understanding their own biases and how those biases impact students’ learning.

“And how they can go back and start to work with the people that they supervise or the students that they teach,” Sparks said.

Sparks says the consultant will be tasked with responsibilities such as interviewing school leaders to talk about their individual understanding of systemic racism and providing differentiated training to them.

Sparks says they want the anti-racist training to push school leaders out of their comfort zones but be done in an atmosphere that is safe and supportive, builds trust and allows vulnerability.

“If your stomach ain’t churning, you ain’t learning. If you’re not uncomfortable with some of the changes and some of the things that we’re trying to do such as dismantle white supremacy culture and racism then you might not want to be in the district,” Sparks said. “Because we want to make sure that we are doing everything that we can to support our students and families of the Global Majority and students that have historically been marginalized and that starts with our district leaders.”

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says “This is essential work for our team to be engaged in as we seek to build positive school climates, deep learning experiences, and curriculum that reflect the attitudes of equity and inclusion that we value so much.”

“But if we are not really starting with our district leaders, principals and directors to really help them understand their own biases and how those biases impact and impede student learning, then we’re not doing what we need to do as a district as we think about equitable outcomes for all students,” Sparks said.

The Request for Proposals for an Equity & Anti-racist Leadership Consultant is available on the Burlington School District website.

Proposals for this position are due by Jan. 22. Proposals should outline how the consultant would approach the work.

