Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction “unconscionable”

City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A day after City crews cleared out the Sears Lane homeless encampment, Burlington’s Progressive city councilors are blasting the move, calling it “unconscionable” and “inhumane.”

In a statement the councilors say in part, “We vehemently oppose the Mayor’s harmful actions taken at the Sears Lane encampment, and implore him to outline how the Administration is supporting those who they displaced, and share his plan to support all community members who are houseless going forward.”

The operation to shut down the camp and tear down the remaining illegal structures came nearly 60 days after the City served an eviction notice ordering residents to leave. Most accepted temporary housing weeks ago, but recently the camp started to grow again.

