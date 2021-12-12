Advertisement

Great Diaper Dump at DeePT

By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group dedicated to helping parents of young children is loading up on diapers once again.

The great diaper dump is held at Dee Physical Therapy in South Burlington. The goal is to collect thousands of diapers for families who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Normally the event lasts several weeks during the holiday season. But this year the pandemic shortened it to just one day.

Organizers say costs are rising, and so is the need.

“For a single family to have one child it can cost about $80 to diaper that child throughout the month,” Jason Fitzgerald said. “So that money now can be, in turn, put back into the person’s pocket to allow them to pay a water bill, or to be saved for hopefully gaining independent housing again.”

Donations were accepted in person at Dee Physical Therapy. Organizers also collected diapers during the UVM Men’s Ice Hockey game.

