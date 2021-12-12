Hinesburg Artist Series bringing back Holiday Concert

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular, 20-year Hinesburg holiday tradition is back!

The Hinesburg Artist Series’ Holiday Concert is returning next Sunday at the St. Jude Catholic Church after a pandemic-related hiatus.

The group will be singing traditional Christmas and Hanukkah songs. There will be a chorus and orchestra, soloists, and an instrumental ensemble.

Rufus Patrick, the music director, says they made a last-minute decision to perform the show this year after seeing other concerts return to in-person shows.

“We decided that our members and our audiences needed a little joy and festive-ness and bringing back the concert so that’s what we’re doing and I think it’ll be fun and I know it’ll be great music.” Patrick said.

Patrick says the event will be downsized due to COVID. They will have 35 of their typical 75 singers and they’re limiting audience size as well. They are also requiring audience members to wear masks and show proof of vaccination.

The shows are set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.