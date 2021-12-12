Advertisement

Looking Ahead: Week of Dec. 13

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Dec. 13.

The Southwestern Medical Center will suspend in-person visits for hospital patients starting Monday, Dec. 13.

However, the policy does have some exceptions. Adult surgery patients who require physical or cognitive support may have one person accompany them. The emergency department will allow visitors at the discretion of the care team. Patients at the end of life may have up to six visitors at a time. Expectant and delivering mothers are allowed one care partner for the duration of their stay.

__

Gov. Phil Scott has designated Monday, Dec. 13 as Air Quality Awareness Day in Vermont.

The National Weather Service and the Vermont Department of Health will be offering tips and guidance on how to sign up for air quality forecasts. These forecasts give guidance on what to do on poor air quality days. In addition to how we can improve Vermont’s Air Quality.

__

Essex High School is hosting its third annual Gift Card Fundraiser the week of Dec. 13.

This fundraiser will help support local families in need this winter.

Gift cards can be dropped off at the school’s safety office until the end of the school day on Friday.

