Spotting Alzheimer’s in loved ones this holiday season

WILLISTION, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 13,000 Vermonters are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

As the pandemic rages on for the second holiday season in a row and you gather with family who you might not have seen in months, Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney shares how the silent disease could sneak up on your loved ones and how you can spot the warning signs.

“I had times when I was crying with how hard I was struggling to keep up,” says Pamela Smith of East Middlebury.

Smith is a mother, grandmother, friend, and former mental health professional who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s a little over two years ago.

“You don’t know what you’re going to forget,” said Smith. But, she says she started to notice early warning signs like occasional memory loss and difficulty completing simple tasks two years before that.

“I looked up at the clock and four hours had passed, and I was still struggling to write this note,” said Smith.

Eryn McElhaney Smith is Pamela’s daughter and fulltime caregiver.

“It took me a little while to realize that what she was describing was different from normal,” she said.

McElhaney Smith says while she noticed anxiety was a new behavior for her mother, she didn’t necessarily think the symptoms would result in such a serious diagnosis.

“I think when I had to take over paying her bills is when it clicked,” said McElhaney Smith.

Smith says her diagnostic process took years with many tests, treatment experimentation, and false diagnoses. And she worries that if Alzheimer’s snuck up on her, there could be more Vermonters out there who have it and don’t realize it yet.

“It took me two years to get a professional to listen, so I think there are a lot more that have it. It takes years to get diagnosed, and they’re much further along when it happens,” said Smith.

Howard Goodrow is the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association. His mother suffers from Alzheimer’s, and his sister is her primary caregiver.

“My sister had taken my mother to a cemetery to visit my dad, and she had forgotten she had been married to him for 45 years. It wasn’t that that struck me, it was more the fact that my sister didn’t react that strongly to it,” said Goodrow.

He notes how not seeing relatives for a long time can make their behavioral changes more apparent and more surprising for those who are not the primary caretaker.

Does it jump up on people?

“Yes, but more so for those people who don’t see their loved ones on a very regular basis, and that’s why COVID was so hard,” said Goodrow. He says some warning signs to look out for this holiday season in relatives you might not have seen in a while are:

- Memory loss that disrupts daily tasks

- Trouble problem solving

- Confusion with time and place

- Misplacing things

- Trouble understanding visual images

- New problems with speaking or writing

- Decreased or poor judgement

- Withdrawal from work or social activities

- Changing in mood or personalities

Goodrow also notes for folks who are caregivers to people who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, the holiday season can add additional stress to an already challenging job.

He says it’s important for these caregivers to remember that they can enjoy the holiday season, too.

Goodrow says there are over 12,000 caregivers in Vermont alone.

“When people say, ‘How can I help?’ or they say, ‘I’d like to sit in with you for a night,’ take them up on that, they mean it,” he said.

