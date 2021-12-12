Advertisement

Troy’s toy drive back for its sixth year

6th Annual Troy's Toy Drive
6th Annual Troy's Toy Drive(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Troy’s Toy Drive is back once again, collecting presents for children in the community.

Now in its sixth year, the annual toy drive brought hundreds of Vermonters and dozens of lighted trucks to Essex High School.

Community members were encouraged to bring an unwrapped new toy or gift card that will be donated to underprivileged youth throughout the area.

Troy Austin, the event’s organizer, says the giving spirit is what it’s all about.

“It’s really good to give back to the community during the pandemic, because there’s people that definitely need stuff,” Austin said. “Like the kids need toys, the parents might have been laid off so it’s good to give back to people that need help.”

The goal for the annual tradition was 2,000 toys. Austin will distribute the toys before the holidays.

