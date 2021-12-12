Advertisement

Ugly Sweater Fun Walk kicks off in South Burlington

By Erin Brown
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rotary Club of South Burlington is hosting its 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk on Sunday.

Participants can either run the 5k or walk the 2.5k.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their ugliest, most festive holiday get-up, as prizes will be awarded to the adult, child and group donning the ugliest gear.

“Everybody’s looking for ugly sweaters. So it’s a time when people get together and we just have fun and people smile,” said Event Chair Jay Pasackow. “We have all ages. We have kids coming. We have families. We have friends. And there are some ugly sweaters out there.”

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at Tuttle Middle School and will go until 1 pm.

The money raised will go to the South Burlington Academic Booster Fund.

