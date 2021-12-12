What to do Sunday, Dec. 12

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Dec. 12.

You could start your Sunday morning with a breakfast with Santa. Not only will Santa Clause be there, but so will Mrs. Claus and even a few elves. Breakfast will start at 8 a.m. and go on until 10 a.m. This event is happening at the Plattsburgh Applebee’s. Tickets will cost $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Children three and under will get in for free. The proceeds will support the Plattsburgh Relay for Life.

Mr. & Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance at the Plattsburgh American Legion Sunday, Dec. 12.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will hang out with families, eat lunch with them, and even take pictures. Then everyone will be invited to join a Christmas carol hayride. The singing event will start at 2:30 Sunday, Dec. 12.

You can wrap up the weekend with a lights parade.

The Goss Jeep Lights Parade will be taking place Sunday night on Shelburne Road.

Anyone who owns a Jeep is welcome to participate in the parade. You can dress up your vehicle in lights and hit the streets. If you arrive at the South Burlington Goss Jeep by 4 p.m. you could win a prize.

The parade will start for spectators by 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.