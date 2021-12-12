Young man killed in St. Albans car crash

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A late-night crash in St. Albans leaves a young man dead.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded to Fairfield Hill Road in the town at about 11:15 Friday night.

Logan Garner, 20, of Fairfield sustained life-threatening injuries when he travelled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Garner was transported to Northwest Medical Center, where he died.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

