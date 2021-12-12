BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will certainly be the quieter of the two weekend days. It will be sunny and less windy than Saturday, but unfortunately still blustery. Gusts to 30 mph are still possible. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll have a pleasant day on Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A backdoor cold front will come though Monday night. A few flurries are possible, otherwise it will pass through dry, and cool us down a notch on Tuesday. Clouds will increase on Wednesday, then a warm front will move in overnight. Light rain is expected with this, but some snow, sleet and freezing rain are also possible, especially at the onset. Stay tuned. This front will bring a mild Thursday, with highs reaching the low 50s. A cold front will then come though Thursday night, with showers and snow showers. Friday will be fair and colder.

We’ll be watching another potential storm system for Saturday. It doesn’t look particularly strong, but a mix of snow and rain is possible, with some accumulation in the mountains.

