BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pleasant start to the week is on the way. Monday will be even less windy than Sunday, though still a bit breezy. It will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A backdoor cold front will come through overnight. An isolated flurry is possible, otherwise it will pass through dry. It will cool us down a notch for Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and highs around 40 degrees.

Clouds will increase Wednesday, then a warm front will bring rain overnight into Thursday morning. Some mixed precipitation is possible, especially in the Northeast Kingdom, so stay tuned. Thursday itself will be very mild, with highs in the low to mid 50s. The cold front will then come through Thursday night, with showers and snow showers. This will leave us with a dry and colder Friday.

Another storm system we’ll be watching is one for Saturday. It doesn’t look particularly strong, and models differ with how far north it moves, but we could receive a few inches of snow out of it. Sunday looks to be dry and colder, with highs holding in the 20s.

