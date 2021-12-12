BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will come through tonight, with showers along that, and just a few snow showers behind it. Fortunately, as flash freeze isn’t expected. The bad news is the wind will be strong tonight, especially in New York. For New York, the wind will be out of the southwest 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 65 mph possible. Some damage and power outages are expected, so have flashlights, candles and water handy. In Vermont, the wind will gust to 45 mph at times, and in New Hampshire, to 40 mph. The wind will remain strong until 3 to 4 AM Sunday, then will start to diminish. Sunday will remain blustery, however, with gusts to 30 mph possible. It will be sunny, with cooler highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The week will start out with quiet conditions Monday through Wednesday, with highs generally in the 40s, and lows in the 20s and 30s. A warm front will bring light rain and possible mixed precipitation Wednesday night. This will bring a mild Thursday, with highs in the low to maybe mid 50s. A cold front will then come though Thursday night. That will bring some showers and snow showers. Friday will be fair and colder.

Another system could affect us Saturday, though at this point it’s not looking too significant. A light mix of rain and snow is possible, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.