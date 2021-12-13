Advertisement

Becca Balint announces her bid for U.S. House seat

Becca Balint
Becca Balint(MARIA_FRENCH | wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another candidate announces her bid for Vermont’s lone congressional seat up for grabs next year.

Vermont Senate President Becca Balint made the announcement early Monday morning.

She’s the first woman to serve as president of the Vermont Senate and the first openly gay person in the position. The Windham Democrat says she would also be the same if she were to serve in D.C. if elected.

We’re told she’ll host a virtual organizing event Monday night for friends and supporters at 6:30 p.m.

Just last week, Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray announced her bid for the U.S. House of Representatives.

This comes on the heels of Congressman Peter Welch announcing he’s running for Sen. Patrick Leahy’s seat when he retires in 2023.

