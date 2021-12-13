Advertisement

Biden administration reveals 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic grants

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday. Raimondo on Monday is announcing 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief package and aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday is announcing 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief package and aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships.

There were 529 applicants for the grants. That means roughly 11% of submissions made it to the next round. Ultimately, 20 to 30 regional coalitions will be chosen for up to $100 million in grants that could shape manufacturing, clean energy and life sciences hubs around the country. Twelve of the finalists were from places tied to the coal industry.

The finalists — often coalitions made up of government, academic and economic partnerships — received $500,000 each to help plan for the next round, with applications due in March. The deadline for choosing the winners is September.

“This program will bring communities back in regions across America,” Alejandra Castillo, assistant commerce secretary for economic development, said in an interview. She said the program was designed to bring different local partners together “to leverage their assets.”

Among the city-led finalists are: Indianapolis; Newark, New Jersey; Tucson, Arizona; Manchester, New Hampshire; Phoenix; and New Orleans. The finalists also include universities in Alabama, Maine, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Kansas. There are also economic partnerships and industry-specific organizations such as the Wisconsin Paper Council.

White House senior adviser Gene Sperling, who is overseeing coronavirus relief, said interest far exceeded the expected 150 applicants.

