CDC leader visits Vermont, discusses state of pandemic

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A University of Vermont alum is the chief medical officer for the CDC. Monday, Dr. Mitchell Wolfe was back in Vermont to talk about global health with current staff and medical students at the Larner College of Medicine.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Wolfe about the state of the pandemic. Watch the video to see the full interview.

