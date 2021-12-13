Emergency landing at BTV airport during windstorm

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A commercial plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Burlington international airport during the windstorm Saturday night.

Officials tells Channel 3 News a United Airlines aircraft carrying 44 passengers and crew members from the Washington Dulles Airport declared the emergency just before midnight Saturday.

The plane made a safe landing at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the problem was a mechanical failure with the wind flaps, which slow down the plane on the runway when it lands, and the storm made the situation more challenging. Two planes behind that aircraft circled the Burlington air space for about 15 minutes, slightly delaying their arrival.

The United plane stayed grounded for the rest of the night.

