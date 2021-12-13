Fiber optic cable headed for Vermont rural broadband effort

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A big milestone in an effort to bring high-speed broadband to rural Vermonters-- more than 2,000 miles of fiber optic cable is on its way.

It will arrive in the spring. Construction will start soon after.

The Vermont Community Broadband Board says six of the state’s eight communication union districts will benefit.

“This is enough fiber to allow for construction for next year and part of 2023,” said Robert Fish of the Vermont Community Broadband Board.

Officials say fiber optic cable orders are backed up nationwide, in some cases by a year. There are two reasons: supply chain issues and a federal requirement for that cable to be produced in the U.S.

