Former student accused of vandalizing Dartmouth menorah

A former Dartmouth College student has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly shooting out...
A former Dartmouth College student has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly shooting out most of the lights on a menorah at the college with a BB gun last year.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A former Dartmouth College student has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly shooting out most of the lights on a menorah at the college with a BB gun last year.

The 20-year-old former student, of New York, has been charged with criminal mischief.

The Valley News reports Carlos Wilcox is accused of damaging seven of the nine lights on a menorah on the Dartmouth Green on Dec. 15, 2020. His lawyer had no comment.

At the time, Dartmouth President Phil Hanlon called it an “appalling act of anti-Semitism” perpetuated during Hanukkah. But authorities later said they did not have enough evidence to press a hate crime charge.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

