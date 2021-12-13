Former student accused of vandalizing Dartmouth menorah

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A former Dartmouth College student has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly shooting out most of the lights on a menorah at the college with a BB gun last year.

The 20-year-old former student, of New York, has been charged with criminal mischief.

The Valley News reports Carlos Wilcox is accused of damaging seven of the nine lights on a menorah on the Dartmouth Green on Dec. 15, 2020. His lawyer had no comment.

At the time, Dartmouth President Phil Hanlon called it an “appalling act of anti-Semitism” perpetuated during Hanukkah. But authorities later said they did not have enough evidence to press a hate crime charge.

