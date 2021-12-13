Gas prices fall again in northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices fell in northern New England again over the past week.

GasBuddy, which surveys stations, said prices in Maine fell 1.4 cents per gallon over the past week. The organization said Monday the price in the state was down to $3.42 per gallon.

Prices in New Hampshire went down 1.5 cents, to $3.31.

In Vermont, prices fell 2.5 cents to land at $3.37.

The national average was $3.32 per gallon. That was a decrease of 2.4 cents.

