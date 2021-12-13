Advertisement

Gov. Hochul: Plattsburgh man killed in weekend storm

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Thousands of people are still without power in Clinton County after a storm brings down lines and kills at least one person.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says a man died after his car was hit by a tree near Plattsburgh.

“A gentleman whose car was hit by a tree and he did not survive that event and our hearts go out to him and his family,” said Gov. Hochul.

NYSEG reports crews are still working to restore power to about 2,000 customers in Clinton County.

Bottled water and dry ice are being made available for those without power and can be picked up at the Altona and Keeseville Fire Departments.

