Gov. Scott designates Monday as Air Quality Awareness Day

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(WSAW)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has designated Monday as Air Quality Awareness Day in Vermont.

In recognition of this day, scientists and health experts from the National Weather Service, the Department of Health, and the Department of Environmental Conservation are offering tips and guidance for how Vermonters can sign up for air quality forecasts in their area.

Find out what to do on days with poor air quality and learn how to improve Vermont’s air quality.

Click here for more information.

