Grant will provide housing for human trafficking survivors

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Officials say a housing assistance program for survivors of human trafficking will be developed in New Hampshire with a federal grant, making it the first transitional housing of its kind in the state.

The Concord Monitor reports that a $600,000 grant will be used to sign a lease on a building in central New Hampshire and hire staff to support women escaping sex trafficking at a restorative safe house, “Brigid’s House of Hope.”

The executive director for the new program, Bethany Cottrell, said there has been a recognition for years that the biggest gap in service is housing for survivors and victims of human trafficking.

