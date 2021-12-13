Hardwick community restores an old tradition in honor of former student

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - A community is making the dream of a former student a reality. The Hardwick school has committed to restoring an old tradition in the name of the late Finn Rooney.

“I was actually sitting next to Finn when they were talking about the bell. I remember him looking at me and us both getting super excited about it,” said Carter Hill, a senior at Hazen Union High School in Hardwick.

Hill and his friend and classmate, Finn Rooney, took an interest in learning about a bell that would ring at the old Hardwick Academy during times of triumph. Hill adds he and Rooney were friendly competitors in the race for class president, but they both had a similar goal.

“I remember before we went out to do our speeches, we both made an agreement that no matter who won, one of us would try to make sure the bell tower idea was presented and try to make it happen,” said Hill.

“As 11, 12, 13-year-old -- being at home at night and waiting for the away varsity teams to come into town and ring that bell. That would be the signal that we could celebrate a victory,” said Mike Clark.

Clark is a community member who attended both Hazen Union and Hardwick Academy, Hardwick Academy became Hazen Union High School as districts merged 50 years ago. The bell was left behind.

Clark spoke to a local sports history class over a year ago.

“We shared stories about the time and answered questions, and one of them was about the bell. Finn Rooney was in the class and got excited about it, ‘Why don’t we have one at Hazen?’” said Clark.

Rooney unexpectedly took his own life in January 2020, and the school wants to help finish the idea he started.

“Finn had begun to start thinking about this and talking to people about this, and when we lost him we thought this would be a wonderful project,” said David Perrigo, the former principal at Hazen Union.

A committee of Hazen alumni, Hill, and other community members was formed to bring the bell back to life.

The original Hardwick Academy bell is preserved at a local park, where it will stay. So, the group asked Greensboro Town Clerk Kim Greaves to donate the neighboring high school’s old bell.

“It’s going to get the love it deserves,” said Greaves. “It would be refurbished. It would be in a place of honor.”

Bob Griffiths and Rich Mathez of Craftsbury jumped on board to do the refurbishing after hearing about the effort

“He started describing the story of the bell and the restoration, and within five minutes we were really in,” said Griffiths.

The plan is to put the bell on the school’s lawn, once it’s fully finished in a few months.

It will stand tall and ring loudly to honor Finn Rooney and to remind the community of the importance of kindness.

“He was literally the best human being I’ve ever met,” said Rooney’s teacher, Allison Paradee.

Perrigo says there will be a plaque near the bell, which will read: “This bell is dedicated to the spirit of community, to the ideal of unity, to the task of healing, and to all those -- past, present, and future -- whose lives have been and will be healed by the tones of this magnificent bell.”

The committee says they want the bell and its tower to be complete come Hazen Union’s graduation this spring.

If you want to donate to the bell restoration and bell tower construction effort, you can mail a check to: The Hazen Bell Project, PO Box 189 in Hardwick, Vt., 05843.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.