Advertisement

Hotel in Williston to be converted to affordable housing

The exterior of the Williston Townplace Suite Marriott.
The exterior of the Williston Townplace Suite Marriott.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - The Champlain Housing Trust says a hotel in Williston is being converted into 72 apartments for low-to middle-income residents.

The Burlington Free Press reports the group announced this month that it had purchased the TownePlace Suites by Marriott at Taft Corners and predicted the conversion to apartments would be completed by the middle of next year.

The trust says 38 of the apartments will be designated for people coming out of homelessness.

It says the project, costing nearly $13.5 million, will be paid for with state and federal recovery funding and state general funds appropriated by the Vermont legislature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction “unconscionable”
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes committed in Vermont
CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home
FWSU administrators meet with concerned parents during an emergency forum
Franklin County parents confront school district about teacher sex charges
Signs of Alzheimer's to look for this holiday season
Spotting Alzheimer’s in loved ones this holiday season

Latest News

Vermont’s health commissioner says research trials are still underway for a vaccine for kids...
Research trials still underway for a vaccine for kids under 5
FILE photo.
Gov. Scott designates Monday as Air Quality Awareness Day
Vermont’s health commissioner says research trials are still underway for a vaccine for kids...
Research trials still underway for a vaccine for kids under 5
Burlington Church Street and Main Street
Traffic Alert: Expect more delays along Burlington’s Main Street
FILE photo.
Grant will provide housing for human trafficking survivors