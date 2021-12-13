Hotel in Williston to be converted to affordable housing

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - The Champlain Housing Trust says a hotel in Williston is being converted into 72 apartments for low-to middle-income residents.

The Burlington Free Press reports the group announced this month that it had purchased the TownePlace Suites by Marriott at Taft Corners and predicted the conversion to apartments would be completed by the middle of next year.

The trust says 38 of the apartments will be designated for people coming out of homelessness.

It says the project, costing nearly $13.5 million, will be paid for with state and federal recovery funding and state general funds appropriated by the Vermont legislature.

