Justices won’t block vaccine mandate for NY health workers

The Supreme Court has refused to halt a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in...
The Supreme Court has refused to halt a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons. - File photo(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has refused to halt a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons.

The court acted Monday on emergency appeals filed by doctors, nurses and other medical workers who say they are being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs.

Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

New York is one of just three states, along with Maine and Rhode Island, that do not accommodate health care workers who object to the vaccine on religious grounds.

