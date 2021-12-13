Lawsuit challenges NH law that limits school lessons on race

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire teachers union, several educators and parents have sued the state’s top education, human rights and law enforcement officials over a state law that limits the discussion of systemic racism and other topics, saying it curtails speech, limits the free exchange of ideas, and hurts students.

The law, passed in June, prohibits teaching children that they are inferior, racist, sexist or oppressive by virtue of their race, gender or other characteristics.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court by AFT-New Hampshire, three high school teachers and two parents. They sued New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, Commission on Human Rights Chair Christian Kim and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

