Library and lights in West Lebanon

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lights and music are lifting the holiday spirits in the Upper Valley thanks to a dedicated teenager.

A synchronized light show is now once again on display behind the Kilton Public Library in West Lebanon. The lights blink on and off every night in sync with music from the local low-frequency radio station 95.1 FM. The teen who builds the display says the library is a perfect spot to spread holiday cheer.

“You know with COVID and all, last year, a lot of people were really happy to see my display here. And I am really thankful to the library because, without them, I wouldn’t be able to do it here,” Devon Blanchard said.

This is the second year Blanchard has built the display at the library, but the 19-year-old has been putting on public shows in Lebanon since 2018. He says he does it in memory of his late uncle who died in a car crash in 2013.

