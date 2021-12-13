New Hampshire identifies its 1st COVID-19 omicron variant

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has identified the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state.

Health officials said Monday the person is an adult from Cheshire County who traveled out of state and was exposed to another person who subsequently was identified with the omicron variant infection.

The adult was considered fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster shot.

The person had a mild illness and has since recovered during home isolation.

There have been no identified public or occupational exposures.

