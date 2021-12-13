Advertisement

New Hampshire officials to hold free ice-fishing seminar

Ice fishing FILE.
Ice fishing FILE.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department is hosting a free ice-fishing seminar in January.

The event at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 will feature fishing guide Tim Moore.

He will explain the tools and techniques he uses to catch white perch, lake trout and black crappie. It will be held at the department headquarters in Concord.

The event also will address equipment, lures, gear and fishing strategies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

The Fairfield driver sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Young man killed in St. Albans car crash
City crews clear out the Sears Lane homeless encampment on Friday.
Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction “unconscionable”
Connecticut man facing charges of child sex crimes committed in Vermont
CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home
FWSU administrators meet with concerned parents during an emergency forum
Franklin County parents confront school district about teacher sex charges
Signs of Alzheimer's to look for this holiday season
Spotting Alzheimer’s in loved ones this holiday season

Latest News

Vermont’s health commissioner says research trials are still underway for a vaccine for kids...
Research trials still underway for a vaccine for kids under 5
FILE photo.
Gov. Scott designates Monday as Air Quality Awareness Day
Vermont’s health commissioner says research trials are still underway for a vaccine for kids...
Research trials still underway for a vaccine for kids under 5
Burlington Church Street and Main Street
Traffic Alert: Expect more delays along Burlington’s Main Street
FILE photo.
Grant will provide housing for human trafficking survivors