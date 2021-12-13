New Hampshire officials to hold free ice-fishing seminar

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department is hosting a free ice-fishing seminar in January.

The event at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 will feature fishing guide Tim Moore.

He will explain the tools and techniques he uses to catch white perch, lake trout and black crappie. It will be held at the department headquarters in Concord.

The event also will address equipment, lures, gear and fishing strategies.

